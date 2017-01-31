Snow To Make For Messy Evening Commute

Snow is coming down across the Ocean State. The storm is likely to make for a messy evening commute.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Rhode Island, as well as parts of Massachusetts and Connecticut. Weather Service meteorologist Bill Simpson says Rhode Islanders can expect about 2 to 4 inches of snow.

“Light to moderate snow through the evening commute into the evening. After that tapers off, might be some light snow early in the morning, but the brunt of it will be over at that point,” said Simpson.

Northwestern Rhode Island could see more snow accumulation. Simpson says the white stuff may melt as temperatures warm in the coming days, with highs reaching the forties. More snow and rain are expected early next week.