Social Justice Groups Ask RI Leaders To Protect Immigrants

A coalition of social justice and immigrant rights’ groups are calling on state officials to protect undocumented immigrants in Rhode Island. This comes after executive orders by President Donald Trump called for a heightened focus on deportations.

The coalition sent letters to Gov. Gina Raimondo and Attorney General Peter Kilmartin.

The letters ask Gov. Raimondo to issue an executive order limiting State Police ability to ask people about their immigration status, and Peter Kilmartin to formally reject part of an executive order calling for increased cooperation between local law enforcement and immigration officials.

The Rhode Island ACLU is part of the coalition.

ACLU head Steve Brown notes how Gov. Raimondo has condemned the executive orders.

“But what this is all about is more than statements, more than talking. We believe they can take concrete action,” said Brown. “They can take formal steps to provide assistance to immigrants, and that’s what these letters are all about.”

A letter sent to State Supreme Court Justice Paul Suttell asks that he urge ICE agents not to conduct raids near courthouses.