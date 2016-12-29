Some Snow, But Mostly Rain Likely Before Thursday Evening Commute

After a streak of mild weather, winter returns Thursday, with snow and rain in the forecast.The Ocean State is likely to get more rain than snowfall.

That’s because the storm set to hit the Northeast is tracking away from us, and while central Massachusetts expects a foot or more of snow, Meteorologist Lenore Correia says the Ocean State will miss the brunt of this storm.

“Rhode Island actually will not get as much snow as the rest of southern New Englan,” said Correia. “It looks like northern Rhode Island will get probably about three inches, and southern Rhode Island could get close to nothing. It looks like the coast of Rhode Island will actually get no snow.”

Correia says the rest of the state will see mostly rain, starting around 1pm.

“And it will rain the rest of the afternoon. The only time it would change over to snow is when the temperatures start to drop, which would be after 8 pm I would say,” said Correia.

Any snow we do get may not last.

“I would say it would likely melt,” said Correia. “Friday and Saturday, highs will be in the upper thirties, so it won’t melt quickly, but it will melt.”

The National Weather Service has also issued a wind advisory for the state, with sustained winds expected to reach 30 to 40 mph.