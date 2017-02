Sal Monteiro and Sheila Capece met at the Institute for the Study and Practice of Nonviolence in Providence. He spent time in prison for second degree murder. She advocates for victims of crime. As part of our series “Speaking Across Difference,” stories of Rhode Islanders bridging the differences that divide us, Monteiro and Capece discuss their lives and the unlikely friendship they’ve forged.

Speaking Across Difference: Learning to Forgive

This story was produced by reporter Ambar Espinoza.