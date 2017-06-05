State Board of Elections To Review Requirements For Its Next Director

The state Board of Elections is slated to review Monday the criteria it will use in hiring the board's next executive director.

The board fired after its last director, Robert Kando, last August following a series of controversies. The agency has had an acting head in place since then.

Kando was hired to head the Elections Board in 2005. The hiring attracted criticism because of views that Kando lacked the expertise to lead the Elections Board.

The board's responsibilities include overseeing election results and monitoring candidates' campaign finance reports.