State Department of Children, Youth and Families At The Center Of Hearings On Child Deaths

The state Senate Committee on Health and Human Services will hear testimony Monday about the deaths of children under state care.

The hearing will feature testimony from Trista Piccola, director of the state Department of Children, Youth and Families.

DCYF has come under scrutiny after four children under its supervision died between October 2016 and February 2017. In March, the state’s child advocate called for an overhaul of the agency.

Piccola has said staffing vacancies might have played a role in those deaths.

DCYF spokeswoman Kerri White said 26 new employees are currently going through the process of orientation, training, and case assignments.

The House Oversight Committee is expected to meet Tuesday to review DCYF's response to the child advocate's recommendations in March.