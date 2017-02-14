State GOP Files Campaign Finance Complaint Against Speaker Mattiello's PAC

A state Republican complaint filed Tuesday with the state Board of Elections charges that House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello's political action committee exceeded limits on campaign contributions last year.

The 64-page complaint against the Fund for Democratic Leadership said the PAC made $38,100 in contributions to 40 candidates and five party committees last year, in excess of the $25,000 limit for a PAC in a single year.

RI Public Radio has requested comment from Mattiello's office.

According to the complaint, the PAC also "expended potentially $101,050 in-kind contributions to candidates in the form of advertising with GoLocalProv and on consultant and professional services with a polling firm, a company located at Rep. Mia Ackerman's residence, and with a consulting operation headed by Jeff Britt."

The complaint said, "the $31,500 expended on advertising with GoLocalProv was never reported by Mattiello's PAC as either an in-kind contribution to candidates or as an independent expenditure as would be expected under the law."

In addition, the complaint said, 21 of the candidates who received the maximum $1,000 contribution from Mattiello's PAC in a calendar year "in addition likely benefited from in-kind contributions made by Mattiello's PAC, in the form of internet advertising or assistance from professional services."

Thanks to mail ballots, Mattiello scored a narrow victory over Republican Steven Frias last year to retain what is often considered the most powerful office in state government.

In a statement, state GOP Chairman Brandon Bell said, "[I]t is clear that Mattiello's PAC also ignored campaign finance law in order to help nearly a majority of the members of the House of Representatives win re-election. Powerful politicians who ignore campaign finance laws have not set a shining example in our state as in the case of former House Speaker Gordon Fox. The Board of Elections needs to fully investigate Speaker Mattiello's PAC. "