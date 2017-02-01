State Lawmakers Move To Protect Abortion Rights

Lawmakers plan to unveil a proposal Wednesday to preserve abortion rights in Rhode Island, even if the landmark case Roe v. Wade is overturned.

State Rep. Edith Ajello and state Sen. Gayle Goldin plan to detail their legislation during an afternoon news conference. The two representatives are Providence Democrats.

Abortion rights in Rhode Island are protected by the landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade, but the state does not have its own law governing abortion rights.

It’s unclear if a move to separately legalize abortion in Rhode Island would clear the General Assembly, where many state senators have been endorsed by a leading anti-abortion group.

Abortion rights supporters say they’re concerned, particularly since President Donald Trump has vowed to nominate conservatives to the U.S. Supreme Court.