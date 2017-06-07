State Police Release Internal Emails From 38 Studios Probe

Rhode Island State Police have released hundreds of pages of emails from their investigation into 38 Studios, providing some clues about their probe of the failed video game company.

The emails, which date from 2012 to 2016, include internal status updates on the case and communications about leads for investigators to pursue.

Some of the earlier emails show state police keeping tabs on media reports about the company, its bankruptcy and the resulting court cases. They also kept an eye on company founder Curt Schilling, a former star pitcher with the Boston Red Sox, by sharing transcripts from his radio appearances and social media feeds.

The released emails exclude information provided to a grand jury, which remain sealed. State Police have also redacted some information.

The Rhode Island State Police closed their investigation of 38 Studios last year without criminal charges. They said the state-backed loan that brought the video game company to Rhode Island was less than transparent, but there wasn’t enough evidence for a criminal case.