State Police Release Internal Emails From 38 Studios Probe

By 38 seconds ago

Credit RIPR file photo

Rhode Island State Police have released hundreds of pages of emails from their investigation into 38 Studios, providing some clues about their probe of the failed video game company.

The emails, which date from 2012 to 2016, include internal status updates on the case and communications about leads for investigators to pursue.

Some of the earlier emails show state police keeping tabs on media reports about the company, its bankruptcy and the resulting court cases. They also kept an eye on company founder Curt Schilling, a former star pitcher with the Boston Red Sox, by sharing transcripts from his radio appearances and social media feeds.

The released emails exclude information provided to a grand jury, which remain sealed. State Police have also redacted some information.

The Rhode Island State Police closed their investigation of 38 Studios last year without criminal charges. They said the state-backed loan that brought the video game company to Rhode Island was less than transparent, but there wasn’t enough evidence for a criminal case.

Tags: 
38 Studios
Rhode Island State Police
emails

Related Content

State Police Release Transcript Of Additional Costantino Interview

By Jun 2, 2017
Ian Donnis/File Photo / RIPR

State Police released Friday some additional documents from their investigation into 38 Studios. But the documents do not appear to shed fresh light on the scandal that has dogged state government in recent years.

State Police said they recently discovered a previously unreleased interview with a key lawmaker involved in the investigation of 38 Studios. The interview is with former House Finance Chairman Steven Costantino, who helped sponsor the bill used to later direct funding to the video game company.

Judge Rejects Raimondo's Request To Release Grand Jury Records In 38 Studios Case

By May 18, 2017
Ian Donnis/File Photo / RIPR

In a 24-page decision released Thursday, Superior Court Presiding Justice Alice Gibney rejected Governor Gina Raimondo's request to release the grand jury records in the 38 Studios case, writing in part that "releasing documents based on mere public interest in grand jury proceedings would entirely defeat the purpose, and role, of the grand jury."