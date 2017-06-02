State Police Release Transcript Of Additional Costantino Interview

State Police released Friday some additional documents from their investigation into 38 Studios. But the documents do not appear to shed fresh light on the scandal that has dogged state government in recent years.

State Police said they recently discovered a previously unreleased interview with a key lawmaker involved in the investigation of 38 Studios. The interview is with former House Finance Chairman Steven Costantino, who helped sponsor the bill used to later direct funding to the video game company.

In previous testimony to a House panel, Costantino tried distancing himself from the controversial deal. He used a similar approach in the interview with State Police. Costantino says it was the responsibility of the state’s economic development agency to vet the deal to lure 38 Studios to Rhode Island with a public subsidy.

Yet the interview does offer a window on Rhode Island politics. At one point, one of Costantino’s interviewers asks him to explain something since – quote – “I’m not fluent in … Statehouse.”