State Police Solve 30-Year-Old Missing Persons Case

A more than 30 year old missing persons case may be solved. Rhode Island State Police believe they have in custody a woman who allegedly abducted her daughters from Warwick in 1985.

Rhode Island State Police say they have arrested the mother of two girls abducted more than 30 years ago. 10-month-old Kelly and three-and-a-half-year-old Kimberly Yates were allegedly taken by their mother in 1985 from Warwick. Police say an initial investigation revealed the motive might have been a custody dispute between the girls’ parents.

In December 2016, Rhode Island State Police received information from the Texas Department of Public Safety about the girls’ mother, Elaine Yates. She was living in Texas under an alias.

She’s been arrested and charged with Child Snatching. Yates is scheduled to be arraigned in Kent County court Wednesday.