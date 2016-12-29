State Supreme Court Allows Providence Recall Effort To Move Forward

The state Supreme Court is allowing a recall effort to continue against Providence City Councilor Kevin Jackson. Jackson faces charges of embezzlement and misusing campaign contributions.

Councilor Jackson wanted the the state Supreme Court to block the effort to knock him out of office. But the court has declined to review lower court rulings in the case.

The recall effort against Jackson began after he was charged with misappropriating more than $127,000 from a youth track and field group. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Jackson has been a Providence councilor since the mid-1990s, representing part of the city’s East Side. He stepped down from a leadership post following his arrest, but remains on the council.