Station Nightclub Fire Memorial Sees Progress On 14th Anniversary Of Deadly Blaze

Monday marks the 14th anniversary of the Station Nightclub fire, one of the deadliest fires in U.S. history. Survivors of the fire gathered Monday morning at the West Warwick site of the club to commemorate the tragedy. They also celebrated the near-completion of a memorial for those who perished in the fire.

For more than a decade survivors and family members of victims have fought to turn the site of the Station Nightclub into a memorial park, commemorating the 100 people who died in the fire. After legal hurdles to getting the land, the group finally saw construction begin last fall.

Gina Russo, who survived the fire, said she’s been overwhelmed seeing the lot transformed since construction began last year.

“It’s awesome to watch the process of it going from this very tragic place, seeing the one hundred crosses, to developing this beautiful monument and park to honor the one hundred,” said Russo.

Russo also helped spearhead the years-long project. She estimates the cost at more than $2 million. She said there’s more money left to raise, to pay for upkeep and maintenance of the memorial site.

“To ensure that we have maintenance money in the account, we’re going to go a little further with fundraising efforts,” said Russo.

The memorial is expected to be completed by the spring.