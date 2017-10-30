Storm Causes Power Outages And School Closures

The National Grid reported about 150,000 customers were without power Monday morning in Rhode Island and Bristol County, MA, after a rainy and windy night.

Most of the power outages were in Providence and Kent Counties in RI, with significant outages in Washington County, RI, and Bristol County, MA.

Power outages closed many schools in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, Monday morning, and caused delayed openings in others. Updates on specific school systems are available on our weather closings page.

According to the National Weather Service, the south coast of Rhode Island saw hurricane force wind gusts overnight.

National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Dellicarpini said, “Gusts overnight in Rhode Island, down near the south coast, were on the order of 70 to 80 miles per hour, even around Providence were over 60 miles per hour. We’re not looking at a repeat of that today, but still strong enough winds, 40-50 miles per hour, to cause additional damage."

"The winds will gradually diminish later in the day," Dellicarpini added, "and then we'll be in for some dry more typical fall weather for a few days."

Dellicarpini said the weather will be chilly and clear for Halloween.