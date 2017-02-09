Storm Prep: National Grid Standing By

Some parts of Rhode Island may get more than a foot of snow from Thursday’s snowstorm. Schools are closed and parking bans are in place around the state, as a winter storm bears down on New England.

National Grid spokesman David Graves, said the utility company is standing by in case of power outages.

“We’ll have crews who’ll be working through the day and into the evening hours, and then a second shift coming on at 10pm,” said Graves.

Graves said there’s a good chance the storm will bring wet, heavy snow that may down power lines and Rhode Islanders may see some outages during the afternoon commute.

"Our real concern right now is twofold. One is during that afternoon commute we frequently see drivers get caught in some slick conditions and come in contact with our poles and cause outages," said Graves.

Graves said the second cause for power outages are fallen tree limbs.

National Grid says customers can report power outages through their website and phone line.