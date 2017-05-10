Study Favors PawSox' Preferred Site For New Stadium

A new study finds that the PawSox’ preferred site for a new stadium will offer the most economic benefits over a 30-year period.

The report finds that the Apex site in Pawtucket will generate about $93 million in economic activity over three decades. That’s about $20 million more than another potential location known as the Tidewater site.

"The report shows the potential for a dramatic impact on downtown Pawtucket from an investment in a stadium downtown," Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien said in a statement. "The numbers pretty starkly point to the Apex site being superior to Tidewater."

The PawSox and the City of Pawtucket paid for the study by Brailsford and Dunlavey Venues of Washington, D.C.

The PawSox have not yet identified how they hope to pay for a ballpark to replace McCoy Stadium. Those details are expected to emerge in the near future. The study puts the cost of building a new stadium at $76 million.