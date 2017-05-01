‘Superman Building’ Case Goes To Trial

The $54 million lawsuit over the “Superman Building” is moving forward as jury selection begins this week.

Owner of the building, High Rock Westminster Street, is seeking compensation from Bank of America, the building’s last tenant, over claims that it took poor care of the building.

High Rock claims BoA neglected to care for the façade, electrical system, and ventilation systems. It claims the neglect totaled to over $39 million in damages. The remainder of the money High Rock seeks in its suit is for punitive damages and legal fees.

Meanwhile, BoA claims that it spent over $32 million on work for the building’s HVAC and fire safety systems, renovated restrooms, and façade.

BoA officials claim High Rock to get money to convert the building into apartments.

The trial is expected to last three to four weeks.