Tens Of Thousands Of RI, MA National Grid Customers Still Without Power

Tens of thousands of residents in Rhode Island and Massachusetts remain without electricity two days after a storm knocked out power to more than a million homes in New England.

National Grid reports close to 70,000 homes in Rhode Island and 100,000 in Massachusetts remain without power.

Restoring power to all affected areas in both states could take days, National Grid officials said, but most customers are expected to have full service restored by Wednesday morning.

National Grid said work crews from Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia, are arriving Tuesday to help speed the recovery effort

National Grid reports about 436,000 customers in New England – including 154,000 in Rhode Island and 282,000 in Massachusetts – lost power after Sunday’s storm.

During the first 24 hours crews focused on down power lines, followed by hospitals, which have all regained power, said Cordi O’Hara, President and COO of National Grid Massachusetts and Tim Horan, who holds the same titles for National Grid in Rhode Island. They said crews focused on down power lines the first 24 hours after the storm later focusing on hospitals, which now have all regained power.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo said Massachusetts and Connecticut were also hard hit by the rain and wind storm earlier this week. She said that’s made it more difficult to get National Grid’s work crews from those states to Rhode Island.

“When I’m on the phone with Grid, I have two messages: prioritize Rhode Island," Raimondo said. "I’ve got tens of thousands of Rhode Islanders who deserve power – prioritize Rhode Island. And communicate better. But I think what they will tell you is they’re struggling a little bit to get the crews from nearby state.”

Raimondo advises trick or treaters to steer clear of any downed lines or trees later Tuesday and to avoid streets without electricity.