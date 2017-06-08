Theater Review: 'Equus' Will Make You Think And 'BEEHIVE' Will Make You Dance

Springtime is a changing time for the theater world.

Rhode Island Public Radio’s Bill Gale says that’s clearly shown by the very different theater pieces "Equus" and "BEEHIVE The '60s Musical."

Listen to the entire review.

__

"Equus" runs June 9th, 10th, and 11th at 82 Rolfe Square in Cranston, Rhode Island—the home of Epic Theatre Company.

"BEEHIVE The '60s Musical" is playing at Theatre By The Sea through June 18 at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield, Rhode Island.

Bill Gale reviews the performing arts for Rhode Island Public Radio.