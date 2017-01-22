Thousands Attend Women's Solidarity Rally At RI State House

Thousands of women, men and families rallied on the south lawn of the Rhode Island State House Saturday in a show of support for the Women's March on Washington. The afternoon demonstration was one of hundreds in U.S. cities and cities across the globe on the day after Republican Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.

Marchers emphasized a message of human rights for all. Organizers estimated that more than a million people participated in the various marches around the world.

In Providence, Governor Gina Raimondo told the crowd that she and her family stand behind the people of Rhode Island. Raimondo said this is not a time to be discouraged, but a time to dig deep and send a clear message that the people of Rhode Island will not compromise on core values of religious freedom, gender equity, ethnic diversity, and equality. Demonstrators held signs protesting Trump and chanted "Rise up!" and other slogans. Trump lost Rhode Island in November's presidential election, though he garnered nearly 40 percent of the vote statewide and won enough Electoral College votes to declare victory. He also failed to win a majority of votes in Massachusetts, where demonstrators gathered in Boston for a similar rally Saturday.