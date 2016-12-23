Top 10 Stories of 2016: A Changing Health Care Landscape

We're counting down the top 10 Rhode Island new stories of 2016. Coming in at number 10: major changes in the health care landscape. The state saw more hospital consolidation and an uncertain future for Obamacare.

Over the summer, Memorial Hospital announced plans to close its birthing and intensive care units. Staff and community members protested, but the struggling hospital said it had no choice. Then a proposed affiliation between Care New England and SouthCoast Health fell through, leaving the Care New England looking for another dance partner. Some hospitals have fared better in some regards since the advent of Obamacare, with more people having insurance coverage to pay for care.

But uncertainty looms after the election of Donald Trump, who has promised to repeal Obamacare. Will key features like expanded insurance coverage, and free preventive care stick around? Insurers, doctors, and patients are watching closely as inauguration day approaches.