Towns Sue State Department Of Environmental Management

The towns of Richmond and Exeter are suing the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management over its planned welcome center near Browning Mill Pond.

The town of Exeter filed a cease and desist order on construction with state Attorney General’s office in February, citing local zoning violations.

Exeter Town Solicitor Jim Marusak filed the town’s lawsuit to stop the project until the DEM gets all the necessary permits.

“The state has in the past taken the position that they are immune from local ordinances and permitting requirements, and that’s a philosophical dispute that we have with the state right now,” said Marusak.

Maruzak says the towns will push for the DEM to go through the processes anyone else would need in order to build.

Residents of both towns have expressed that they would like to see the center moved across the street from its current proposed location.