A Triple-Decker Love Story

By 3 minutes ago
  • A triple-decker
    A triple-decker
    marclevitt.org

The triple-decker...in some places, that’s a big sandwich. But here in New England, the triple-decker is a particular kind of rental housing: a three-story apartment building, usually of wood-frame construction, with each floor consisting of one apartment. There are lots of triple-deckers in former mill and factory towns in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Waves of immigrants passed through these homes. Now, writer and filmmaker Marc Levitt is working on a documentary to tell their story. He talks to RIPR's Chuck Hinman about his movie: Triple-Decker, A New England Love Story:


Marc Levitt
Credit Chuck Hinman / RIPR

Marc Levitt is working to raise the funds to complete his documentary. He's finished a trailer for the project and debuts that film on Saturday, August 26, at McCoy Stadium. The Pawsox have dubbed it Triple Decker Day. Levitt is scheduled to toss out the first pitch of the game and show the trailer at 6pm. 

Tags: 
triple decker
marc levitt
immigration

Related Content

RIPR in the Classroom: Travel Ban Splits Families

By Kristin Gourlay Aug 14, 2017

Listenwise helps teachers use stories from RIPR in their classrooms. To find more public radio stories and lessons for your middle and high school ELA, social studies, and science classrooms you can sign up for a free Listenwise account!

Story Synopsis

Mass. High Court Rules Local Authorities Can't Detain People Solely On ICE Detainers

By Shannon Dooling Jul 25, 2017
Joe Difazio / WBUR

Massachusetts' highest court ruled Monday that local law enforcement officials do not have the authority, under state law, to detain a person based solely on a request from federal immigration authorities.

Despite Clean Criminal Backgrounds, Two Immigrants In New England Face Deportation

By & Shannon Dooling Jul 17, 2017
Shannon Dooling / WBUR

Immigrants across the country are experiencing changes in the way the federal government enforces immigration law under the Trump administration. In New England, some immigrants lacking documentation have been detained even though they have no criminal background. 