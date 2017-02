Since President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority nations, many refugees are in limbo. They’re waiting abroad, and some of their family members are waiting for them here.

We speak with the head of one of Rhode Island’s largest refugee resettlement agencies about the impact of this travel ban. He’s joined by a refugee from Iraq whose daughter is now unable to travel to the United States.