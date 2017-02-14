UConn Women's Basketball: New England's Other Dynasty

Now that the Patriots have established without a doubt that they are THE dynasty of the Super Bowl era, let’s pause to cheer another New England dynasty, University of Connecticut women’s basketball.

The Huskies won their 100th straight game Monday night, a thrilling come-from-behind 66-55 triumph over No. 6 South Carolina before a capacity crowd at the Gampel Pavilion in Storrs.

One hundred victories in a row! Unimaginable! But coach Geno Auriemma’s women have done it, and done it with power as well as grace. Consider these margins of victory compiled by ESPN Stats & Info: 1-9 points, 2; 10-19 points, 15; 20-29 points, 12; 30-39 points, 15; 40-49 points, 31; 50-59 points, 16; 60-plus points, 9.

Has there been a stronger program in women’s basketball history? I don’t think so. UConn has lost one game in four seasons. The current streak began on Nov. 23, 2014, with a 96-60 romp over Creighton. When it will end, nobody knows. I can’t imagine this team losing in the near future. Four games remain in the regular season. Then comes the American Athletic Conference tournament and then the NCAA Tournament. UConn has never lost an AAC game in the conference’s four-year history and has won four consecutive NCAA championships

The Huskies held the previous record for consecutive victories with 90 from 2008 to 2010.

Auriemma’s teams have won 11 national championships in 17 trips to the women’s Final Four. His Huskies have won 43 conference titles and gone undefeated six times. His rosters have included superstars starting with Kerry Bascom in the late 1980s and proceeding through Rebecca Lobo , Jennifer Rizzotti, Kara Wolters, Nykesha Sales, Shea Ralph, Svetlana Abrosimova, Swin Cash, Sue Bird, Tamika Willliams, Asjha Jones, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Breanna Stewart and now Gabby Williams, who had 26 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals against South Carolina.

What a run of records and talents for our Connecticut neighbors. They helped put women’s basketball on the college map and have set a standard of excellence for all to admire and college players everywhere to aspire to. Congratulations to the Huskies!