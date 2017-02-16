United Natural Foods Inc.: 100 New Full-Time Jobs In RI By 2018

An additional 100 full-time jobs are expected in the Ocean State by 2018. United Natural Foods Inc. announced their expansion plans, Wednesday.

The company plans to create a total of 150 new jobs over the next three years. A third- party predicts the move will create a $9.7 million increase in Rhode Island’s GDP by 2020. The governor’s administration welcomed the news of UNFI's expansion.

“UNFI is a terrific addition to the list of existing Rhode Island companies that, with support from our economic incentives, are expanding right here in our state,” said Secretary of Commerce, Stefan Pryor.

The incentives for UFNI to stay come in the form of tax credits under the Qualified Job Incentives Act.

In 2009, the food distributor moved from Connecticut to the Ocean State. As of now, the company employs 450 people in the state.