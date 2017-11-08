Upset In Attleboro Mayoral Race

Attleboro’s longtime mayor, Kevin Dumas, was ousted Tuesday in municipal voting. His rival, Democratic state Senator Paul Heroux, beat out the seven-term incumbent.

According to results published in the Attleboro Sun Chronicle, the margin of victory for Heroux was smaller than 1,000 votes, but he won in nearly every voting district. Fewer than 10,000 voters turned out to the polls, about 33 percent.

In other mayoral contests, New Bedford incumbent Mayor Jon Mitchell won re-election. So did Fall River’s Jasiel Correia, who bested City Councilwoman Linda Pereira despite reports that he faces an FBI investigation. The probe is related to a tech start-up Correia founded prior to becoming mayor.

Correia first won election two years ago, at the age of 23, making him one of the youngest mayors in the country.

