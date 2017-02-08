US Sens. React To Betsy DeVos' Secretary Of Education Confirmation

U.S. Sens. Whitehouse and Reed expressed their frustrations after Betsy DeVos’ confirmation as Secretary of Education Tuesday afternoon.

“This was a historically unqualified nominee who should have been rejected,” said Sen. Reed after the vote.

All Democratic and two Republican senators voted against DeVos leaving the final tally at 50-50. Vice Pres. Mike Pence had to break the tie, a first in cabinet confirmations.

The vote took place after Democrats held the floor in an overnight talkathon. During the all-night protest, Sen. Reed mentioned the estimated 12,500 constituents that called him in opposition to a DeVos confirmation.

“Our constituents want a champion for public education at the helm of the Department of Education,” said Sen. Reed.

Reed added that his constituents demanded someone familiar with the public school system.

“They have determined that Betsy DeVos is not that person,” said Reed.

Sen. Whitehouse said his office received about 3,000 calls with 99% of them voicing opposition for DeVos.

“Betsy DeVos certainly did not inspire confidence in the thousands of Rhode Islanders who called, wrote, or emailed me to say she doesn’t share their vision for our students,” said Whitehouse.

A member of the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee (HELP), Whitehouse was one of the senators who asked DeVos to fully disclose her fundraising ties to political groups in late January. Whitehouse called DeVos’ responses “incomplete, unresponsive, and unhelpful.”

The senator voiced concern over the implications of such a close vote.

“Vice President Pence’s trip down Pennsylvania Avenue today shows just how hard Republicans have had to work to stack and jam President Trump’s underqualified and conflicted nominees through the Senate,” said Whitehouse Tuesday.

Sen. Whitehouse stood by his vote, citing DeVos’ conflicts of interest and her limited experience in education.