Victor Capellan Steps Down As Providence Democratic Chair

Longtime Latino political activist and educator Victor Capellan is stepping down as chairman of the Providence City Democratic Committee. In a news release, Capellan said he is focus on his position as school superintendent in Central Falls.

“I submitted my resignation as chair of the Providence Democratic City Committee,’’ Capellan said in a statement. ``It has been a true honor and privilege to serve Providence in this capacity, but I have chosen to step down to spend more time focusing on my position as superintendent of Central Falls. I am very grateful to Mayor (Jorge) Elorza for his support and friendship and I look forward to continuing to work with him in future endeavors.’’

Said Elorza, “`Victor Capellan has been an incredible leader and advocate for our city, and I am thankful for his time and service.”

Capellan has been city Democratic chairman since January 2014. He previously was committee vice-chairman from 2010 to 2014.