Warwick Residents, State Crews Cleanup After Storm

"It sounded like a war zone." That's how Warwick resident Adam Logan described the storm that knocked out power to his home and more than 140,000 others across Rhode Island.

Logan jumped out of bed in the early hours of Monday morning, worrying about several large trees near his property.

"There were constantly heavy branches dropping off the roof. I was circling through all my windows to make sure none of these big trees were going to come down," Logan said.

Luckily, none of those trees fell down, but other trees and branches did, contributing to a trail of power failures all over New England. In Warwick, nearly 14,000 homes and businesses remained without power at the close of business Monday.

The city had the single largest number of customers affected by power failures in the state.

"And of course we had just gone grocery shopping, so we're trying to keep the food okay in the fridge," said Logan.

After 12 hours without electricity, he managed to borrow a generator from a family member. His neighbor, Rebecca Perry, found one too.

"Yeah, there's just outages everywhere," Perry said.

Asked about what she would do if it takes a couple of days to get the power back, Perry said she would manage.

"I have no damage, so I'm pretty okay with that."