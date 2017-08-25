WBRU Could Soon Be Home For Contemporary Christian Rock

The radio station WBRU may soon be home to one the country’s largest contemporary Christian music broadcasters. The station run by Brown University students has been looking for a buyer. WBRU confirmed earlier this year that it was seeking a buyer for its powerful 95.5 signal. Now there are signs it has found one.

Federal Communications Commission records show Brown Broadcasting Service, which operates WBRU, has applied for the call letters WLVO. Those call letters are currently owned by the nonprofit Educational Media Foundation, which operates the contemporary Christian rock station K-LOVE.

K-LOVE broadcasts on stations across the country, including local signals in Warwick, Westerly and Dartmouth. But a move to the much larger 95.5FM would greatly expand the station’s local footprint.

As for the WBRU call letters, Brown Student Radio has requested them for a new low-power FM signal, according to the FCC.