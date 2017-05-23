Westerly Land Trust Expands Nature Preserve

A land conservation organization in southern Rhode Island is expanding one of its properties in an effort to protect local natural resources. The Westerly Land Trust has purchased four acres of wetlands.

The new land expands the Sunny-acres Preserve in Westerly. The preserve was 18 and a half acres before the expansion and is currently used for hay production. Westerly Land Trust executive director Kelly Presley says the four new acres are mostly wooded wetlands.

“And it provides a variety of habitats for you know anything from frogs, birds, mammals, you know, owls, all kind of different species,” said Presley.

Presley says the area can store flood water and protect plants from drowning.

“They’re very resilient to taking on additional water and gradually metering out and it doesn’t impact the vegetation,” explained Presley.

Presley says the wooded wetlands also help maintain groundwater quality for drinking. Sunny-acres Preserve is the land trust’s 30th property.