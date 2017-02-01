What To Expect From Providence Mayor Elorza’s State Of The City Address

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza will deliver his annual State of the City address Wednesday evening. City finances and refugee rights are expected to be themes in the mayor’s address.

Mayor Elorza has been an outspoken critic of President Trump’s executive order restricting the flow of refugees into the United States. But the mayor is expected to focus on other themes in his State of the City speech.

A spokeswoman said Elorza will look back at the first two years of his administration at City Hall, and then turn to steps necessary for improving city finances and schools.

Providence’s financial condition remains a persistent concern. The city still has one of the highest commercial tax rates in the nation, and an unfunded pension liability of about $900 million. Meanwhile, students continue to under-perform on basic skills at many schools.

The mayor’s State of the City address will begin at 6 p.m.