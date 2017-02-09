Winter Storm Update

Winter storm warnings are still in effect with parking bans and school closings across most of the Ocean State. Snow has already made its way through Connecticut and is starting to make its way through Rhode Island.

Accumulation forecasts have increased in the last twenty-four hours but the start of snowfall has been pushed back. Meteorologist with the National Weather Service Matt Doody says not to be fooled by the delay.

“It’ll be quick, from nothing to fairly heavy snow,” warned Doody.

Doody added, “Inland and even most of the Narragansett coastlines will be generally 12 to 18 [inches]. Closer to the southern coast- Westerly to Point Judith- you’re looking at somewhere on the order of 10 to 12 [inches].”