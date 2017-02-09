Winter Storm Updates

Winter storm warnings are still in effect with parking bans and school closings across most of the Ocean State. Snow has already made its way through Connecticut and is starting to stick in Rhode Island. Check in for weather updates throughout the day.

9 a.m.

“The roads are mostly slush covered at this point but we do expect conditions to go downhill,” said RIDOT spokesman, Charles St. Martin.

St. Martin reminds people that if they are forced to be on the roads today, to leave 100-feet for snow plows.

For more on what RIDOT is doing to tackle snow, click here.

8 a.m.

Captain Matthew Moynahan with the Rhode Island State Police said Rhode Islanders are keeping the roads clear and staying off the roads.

"We are reporting that there is light traffic which is a good sign that people are heeding our warnings and staying home," said Moynahan.

"If you can stay home and don’t need to travel that’s your best option so our DOT crews can effectively clear the snow," added Moynahan.

7 a.m.

Accumulation forecasts have increased in the last twenty-four hours, but the start of snowfall has been pushed back. A meteorologist with the National Weather Service Matt Doody says not to be fooled by the delay.

“It’ll be quick, from nothing to fairly heavy snow,” warned Doody.

"We are expecting snowfall rates close to two to three inches per hour, during the mid-morning into the afternoon across the state," said Stephanie Dutton, also a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Doody added, “Inland and even most of the Narragansett coastlines will be generally 12 to 18 [inches]. Closer to the southern coast- Westerly to Point Judith- you’re looking at somewhere on the order of 10 to 12 [inches].”