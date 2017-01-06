Winter Storm Watch Issued For RI, Parts Of MA and CT

By 7 minutes ago
  • National Weather Service

After snowfall snarled some commutes on Friday morning, forecasters at the National Weather Service have issued a winter storm watch for Saturday. Between four and eight inches of snow are possible, forecasters said.

The weekend storm is expected to develop Saturday morning, then spread through the region, with the heaviest snowfall predicted for late afternoon and evening. The storm watch affects all of Rhode Island, eastern Massachusetts and eastern Connecticut.

Forecasters expect the snowfall to taper off on Saturday night.

Snow totals on Friday morning varied from about an inch in Cumberland, reported by a National Weather Service employee, to five inches in Little Compton, according to a trained spotter. New Bedford also saw about five inches, while Taunton reported about three inches.

Tags: 
winter storm watch
snowfall
saturday storm
Rhode Island
connecticut
Massachusetts

