Wyatt Detention Facility Board Calls Emergency Meeting As Manhunt Continues

After a fifth day, the multi-state manhunt continues in the search for James Morales, the detainee who escaped from the Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls on New Year’s Eve. There are reports he may have been spotted in Framingham, Massachusetts but authorities have so far come up empty handed.

Authorities said Morales fled the prison at least three hours before staff noticed he was missing and it took them another hour or more to conduct prisoner counts and notify Central Falls Police. The private prison says 29 corrections officers were on duty that night, overseeing 513 detainees.

The board of the Wyatt facility has called an emergency meeting for today, as they conduct a full review of the escape.