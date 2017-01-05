Wyatt Escapee Apprehended in Somerville, MA

By 9 minutes ago

Credit Elisabeth Harrison

Massachusetts State Police said Thursday afternoon they had captured James Morales, the prisoner who escaped from the Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls on New Year's Eve. He was found in Somerville, where a uniformed trooper arrested him, according to Massachusetts State Police, who posted the news on Twitter.

Authorities said earlier in the day that Morales might have tried to rob a bank in Cambridge. He was expected to be booked  in Medford, MA, and authorities said they planned to make a public statement Thursday evening.

Morales was on the run for nearly five days after fleeing Wyatt, a private detention facility in Central Falls.

Tags: 
James Morales
Massachusetts State Police
wyatt detention center
manhunt

Related Content

Cambridge Bank Robbery Suspect Bears Resemblance To Escaped Prisoner

By 2 hours ago

Authorities have released images from an attempted bank robbery in Cambridge, Massachusetts, saying the suspect resembles escaped Rhode Island detainee James Morales. Morales has been missing from the Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls since Saturday evening.

Wyatt Detention Facility Board Calls Emergency Meeting As Manhunt Continues

By 7 hours ago
Elisabeth Harrison / RIPR

Police Seek Public's Help In Prisoner Manhunt

By Jan 3, 2017
Elisabeth Harrison

In Central Falls, prison officials at the Wyatt Detention Center said Wednesday they are conducting a "top to bottom" investigation into the escape of prisoner James Morales over the weekend. 