Wyatt Escapee Apprehended in Somerville, MA

Massachusetts State Police said Thursday afternoon they had captured James Morales, the prisoner who escaped from the Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls on New Year's Eve. He was found in Somerville, where a uniformed trooper arrested him, according to Massachusetts State Police, who posted the news on Twitter.

Authorities said earlier in the day that Morales might have tried to rob a bank in Cambridge. He was expected to be booked in Medford, MA, and authorities said they planned to make a public statement Thursday evening.

Morales was on the run for nearly five days after fleeing Wyatt, a private detention facility in Central Falls.