Yale Researcher On How Political Ideology Affects Views Of Science

A researcher from Yale University says the way people interpret scientific information depends largely on their political ideology. Dan Kahan spoke this week at the University of Rhode Island Graduate School of Oceanography.

He told RIPR the media may be unfairly blamed for public misconceptions about science because people choose what media to consume, and they often look for media that reflect their interests and beliefs.

