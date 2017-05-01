Young RI Dems Help Georgia Democratic Candidate Ahead Of June Runoff Election

Some local Democrats are throwing their support behind Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff.

Ossoff, a political newcomer, faces what will likely be a tight runoff election for Georgia’s 6th District congressional seat. Members of the Young Democrats of Rhode Island and College Democrats of Rhode Island will gather to make calls in support of Ossoff this Monday.

Ossoff faces Republican candidate Karen Handel for the seat formerly held by Tom Price, who joined President Donald Trump’s administration as the head of Health and Human Services. The race has drawn national attention because that seat has been in Republican control since the late 1970s.

In an April special election, Ossoff won 48 percent of the vote against 18 other candidates.

Spokeswoman for the State Democratic Party, Ann Gooding, said young people in Rhode Island are getting more involved in politics following the 2016 presidential election.

“As with the population as a whole, there has been a tremendous resurgence of grass roots interest post- presidential election,” said Gooding.

Georgia’s District 6 runoff election is scheduled for June 20.