Your Weekly Briefing: Health In Rhode Island, Jan. 10

What’s happening in health care in Rhode Island, Jan. 10, 2017:

DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES: Rhode Island has a new Developmental Disabilities Division Director at BHDDH. After a broad search, BHDDH has chosen Kerri Zanchi, LICSW. She begins January 23. She was most recently Assistant Commissioner of the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission, and prior to that Zanchi was with United Cerebral Palsy of MetroBoston. She earned her Master’s Degree in social work from Rhode Island College. Now, we just need to find her a boss! BHDDH is still without a permanent leader after Maria Montanaro's resignation last year.

UHIP: Nearly 1000 Rhode Islanders have been deemed ineligible for state benefits they were previously receiving, thanks to a new feature in the state’s enrollment and eligibility software, UHIP. The system allows staff to prevent fraud by double checking eligibility for programs like food stamps. Clients have a window of opportunity to prove their eligibility if notified they’re going to be cut. The goal is to save money and prevent fraud, but the Executive Office of Health and Human Services has not yet been able to tell me how much money this is saving. It may be too early to tell, because the process is brand new.

HEALTHSOURCE RI: Nearly 30,000 Rhode Islanders enrolled in health insurance coverage through HealthSource RI for 2017. Most were already enrolled for 2016 and auto-renewed. About 3000 are new customers. But only 22,000 of the nearly 30,000 have actually paid their first month’s premium, according to HealthSource RI.