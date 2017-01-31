Your Weekly Briefing: Health In Rhode Island, Jan. 31

What’s happening in health care in Rhode Island, Jan. 31:

OBAMACARE: Today is the last day to sign up for an Obamacare plan on HealthSource RI if you want to be covered this year. It’s not clear what will happen to Obamacare or the health insurance exchanges, but there have been reports that people who sign up for coverage on the exchanges for this year may be able to keep that coverage.

GESTATIONAL DIABETES: The Miriam Hospital has received a $2.8 million grant to study weight loss could and the prevention of gestational diabetes. The institution is partnering with the California Polytechnic Institute for a five-year clinical trial, and the research funding comes from the National Institutes of Health. The idea: to test whether losing weight between pregnancies can help women reduce the chance of developing gestational diabetes again. Women who develop diabetes during one pregnancy are at high risk of developing the condition again during a subsequent pregnancy.

LIFESPAN/ACO: The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid announced last week that Lifespan physicians will be participating in an experiment that pays them for the quality of care they provide patients – not the quantity. The physicians – part of Lifespan Health Alliance - were selected as one of 99 new Shared Savings Program (or Accountable Care Organizations) for Medicare beneficiaries. Across the country, a total of 480 Shared Savings Program (or ACOs) are serving over 9 million patients.

BUS FARES: RIPTA will begin charging seniors and the disabled fifty cents a ride starting today, after the free bus ride program was discontinued. They have access to free transportation to doctor’s appointments through a Medicaid-run service. But advocacy organizations and riders have told me that eliminating the regular free ride program could affect their ability to get out and do their own shopping, socialize, and maintain their independence. RIPTA says it cannot continue to provide an unfunded program. This morning, Rep. William W. O’Brien (D-Dist. 54, North Providence) introduced legislation (2017-H 5241) to stop the fare hike.